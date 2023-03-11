Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Navient in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth $88,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

