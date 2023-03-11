Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

SWN stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

