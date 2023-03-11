Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for S&P Global Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $326.54 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

