Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Cut by Analyst

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.60.

Cargojet stock opened at C$108.19 on Friday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$106.16 and a 52 week high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$122.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

