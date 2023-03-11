Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reduced by William Blair

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Latham Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $362.39 million, a P/E ratio of -63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. Latham Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $17.09.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Latham Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

