Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Decreased by Analyst

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SoundHound AI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of SOUN opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $393.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball acquired 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric R. Ball purchased 3,334 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $100,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,273 shares of company stock valued at $81,275. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $5,463,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

