Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ThredUp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on ThredUp to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $214.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $8.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 49.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 497,886 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP raised its position in ThredUp by 10.5% during the second quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 3,265,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ThredUp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,484 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.