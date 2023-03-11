Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Raised by Analyst

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wajax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
WJX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.
