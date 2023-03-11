Raymond James Boosts Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$84.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Linamar has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

