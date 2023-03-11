Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 7.6% After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 109,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 881,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Specifically, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,637,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,428,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,160 shares in the company, valued at $691,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,637,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,428,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 581,017 shares of company stock worth $4,440,853 and have sold 221,571 shares worth $1,799,332. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.07% and a negative net margin of 601.05%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

