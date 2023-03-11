Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redwood Trust Trading Down 5.1 %

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at $732,792.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $782.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.36. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $11.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

