Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 122,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 647,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of STKL opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.82 million, a PE ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STKL. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.