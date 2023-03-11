Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 135,200 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.79 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $292,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 32,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $292,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,448 shares of company stock worth $567,225. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

