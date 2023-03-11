Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 24,600 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

