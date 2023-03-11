Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 24,600 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.1 %
VSTO stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.
About Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.