Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $257,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $6.08 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Articles

