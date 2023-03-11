Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth about $1,763,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth about $872,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,567 shares of company stock worth $336,960 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Funko Trading Down 3.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Funko stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $401.32 million, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

