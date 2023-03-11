Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 112,400 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after buying an additional 1,798,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after acquiring an additional 787,907 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $11,958,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 462,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $7,214,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROIC. StockNews.com downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

