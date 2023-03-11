Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 266,400 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,414 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 397.5% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 151,643 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 343.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,043 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 405,890 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 321.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,755 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 133,295 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,236 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 49,855 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 2.6 %

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

LEVI opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

