Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 503,421 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 740.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,421 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.92. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

