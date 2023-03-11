Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 77,400 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after buying an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after buying an additional 2,696,922 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,927,000 after buying an additional 400,053 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.08 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

