Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 635,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genie Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genie Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Genie Energy by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

