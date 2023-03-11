Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 635,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genie Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genie Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Genie Energy by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.
Genie Energy Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.
Genie Energy Dividend Announcement
Genie Energy Profile
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genie Energy (GNE)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.