Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $530.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

