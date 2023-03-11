Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,817 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNWB shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FNWB opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $23.72.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,229. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Northwest Bancorp news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $123,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,048 shares in the company, valued at $332,042.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

