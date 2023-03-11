Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 146,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 201.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 226.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 97.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 35.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

