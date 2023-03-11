Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eventbrite by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $810.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.58. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

