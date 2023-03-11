Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 958,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 158,399 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 28,453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 137,148 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,109,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 613,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,696.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,250 shares of company stock worth $248,993. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BNL opened at $16.19 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.78%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

