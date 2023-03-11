Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Ingevity by 49.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $210,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

NYSE NGVT opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Recommended Stories

