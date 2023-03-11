Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 248.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 151,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 151.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $29.94 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Craig Hallum downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

