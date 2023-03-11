Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199,811 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

GOTU opened at $4.61 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 461.46 and a beta of -0.79.

GOTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective on the stock. CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

