Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 220,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FBP opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.