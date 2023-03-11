Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 572,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,327 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Price Performance

Shares of BAK opened at $7.51 on Friday. Braskem S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Braskem

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAK shares. Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.