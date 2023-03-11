Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 113.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 378,021 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $5,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 120,803 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RUTH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

RUTH stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $538.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

