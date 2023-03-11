Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQUA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

