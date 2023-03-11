Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 178.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ MCHI opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $57.08.
iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MSCI China ETF Profile
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
