Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,759,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 64.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 156,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Conduent by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 88.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Conduent in the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $784.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.78. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.00 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

