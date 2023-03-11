Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 90,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,471.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,471.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,184 shares of company stock worth $5,564,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

