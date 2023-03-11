Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 120.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.