Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 5.5 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Shares of DEI opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

