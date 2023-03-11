Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 631,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 859,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after buying an additional 690,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 626,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $736.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

