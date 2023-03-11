Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,687,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CLSA lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of JHX opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

