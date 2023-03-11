Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694,485 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $75,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Price Performance

FOSL stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.