Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.10. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

