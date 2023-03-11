Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,407,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 173,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in O2Micro International were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 445,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,344,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 78,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $4.90 on Friday. O2Micro International Limited has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

