Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 269,300 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 269,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 782,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC opened at $14.17 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

