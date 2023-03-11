Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 368,956 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 243.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,484,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SITE Centers by 392.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after buying an additional 2,561,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 29.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,055,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,725,000 after buying an additional 699,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 23.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,493,000 after buying an additional 646,692 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More

