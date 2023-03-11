Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 41,000 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

MRC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

