Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 54,100 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,851,000 after buying an additional 1,042,510 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,774,000 after buying an additional 803,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,068,000 after buying an additional 718,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,465,000 after buying an additional 590,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 371,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 217,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH Stock Down 1.4 %

CRH Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

CRH Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Articles

