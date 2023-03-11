Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,897 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,897 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,190. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at $861,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,066 shares of company stock valued at $331,012. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $209.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.70. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

