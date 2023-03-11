Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 28,000 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

APPS opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.49. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on APPS shares. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Digital Turbine Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Articles

