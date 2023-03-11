Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 37,148 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,148 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 2.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. On average, analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.